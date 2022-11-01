Escaped goats on M5 in Devon bring traffic to a halt
Traffic was brought to a halt on the north and southbound carriageways of the M5 after a herd of goats broke through a fence in their field.
National Highways tweeted at 07:51 GMT that both lanes were blocked between junctions 28 near Cullompton and 27 "due to animals on the network".
The southbound carriageway reopened after the goats were moved to a nearby field by police and highways officials.
National Highways said both carriageways later reopened.
About two miles (3.2km) of traffic built up at the height of the delays, the organisation said.
