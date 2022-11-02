Gordon Sparks: BBC Radio Devon presenter's funeral to take place
The funeral of BBC radio presenter and football commentator Gordon Sparks will take place later.
It is being held at Plymouth Argyle's Home Park, where he commentated for 32 years.
The 61-year-old was being treated for cancer at a hospice in Plymouth when he died on 16 October.
People who wish to attend the funeral are asked to wear Argyle's colours of green and white.
The football club said: "Gordon's family are encouraging as many people to attend as possible, and guests are asked to wear Argyle colours, bringing shirts and scarves with them as we bathe Home Park in green one more time for Sparksy."
The service is expected to last just over one hour, before his immediate family will depart for a private ceremony.
The funeral will also be live-streamed for anyone unable to attend.
Gates will open at 10:30 GMT for the service beginning at 11:30, led by Argyle club chaplain Arthur Goode.
As well as commentating for Argyle, Gordon had a long career in radio, with spells at Hospital Radio Plymouth and Plymouth Sound, before becoming BBC Radio Devon's breakfast show presenter.
The wake will follow in the Club Argyle Lounge for anyone who knew him personally.
Those wishing to pay their respects with a gift or contribution have been advised that only the family should provide flowers.
There will also be a collection for Mustard Tree Cancer Support Centre, the Chestnut Appeal, and St Luke's Hospice.
