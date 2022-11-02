Devon marine given gift from King Charles III after marathon challenge
- Published
A Royal Marine Commando from Devon received a letter and gift from King Charles III after completing 60 marathons in 60 days.
L/Cpl Luke Grainger completed the challenge and raised more than £4,500 for the Royal Marines Charity.
He finished it on Sunday at the Commando Memorial near Spean Bridge in Scotland.
The marine said the support he received during his journey had been "second to none".
L/Cpl Grainger is originally from Stourbridge, West Midlands, but moved to Holsworthy, in Devon, in 2021.
'Overwhelming'
The 28-year-old told the BBC the letter from King Charles III would "be one for the mantlepiece".
He said: "I don't think anyone ever expects anything from someone that high profile. It was overwhelming, just totally unexpected."
He posted on his fundraising page: "Little did I know that I would complete my final run with so much support, handshakes, interviews, donations, photos, gifts, a surprise visit from my parents and, yes, a letter and gift from His Majesty King Charles III.
"I cannot put into words how overwhelmed yet grateful I am with all of these combined."
He said there had been "highs, lows, sunshine and thunderstorms" but he was "so relieved" he did not give up.
He completed runs in and around Plymouth, Barnstable, Land's End, Windsor and Bristol before traveling to Scotland.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.