Devon martial arts instructor jailed for child sex abuse
- Published
A martial arts instructor has been jailed after he was found guilty of sexually abusing nine girls who attended his club.
Derek Hodder, 65, of Garlic Rea, Brixham, Devon, was convicted of 74 rapes and 12 indecent assaults on girls aged between 10 and 17 over the course of 30 years.
Hodder was found guilty following a trial at Exeter Crown Court.
He was sentenced to 28 years by Judge Timothy Rose.
He will serve a minimum of 18 years and eight months before being considered for release on licence.
The court heard he started abusing girls in his early 30s and continued until his arrest when he was 61.
The judge said Hodder had been convicted of "a massive campaign of rape spanning at least three decades" and called the case "chilling".
"I'm acutely aware of the dreadful impact on the victims and have taken into account their statements - they gave an eloquent powerful voice to the harm caused," he added.
'The enemy within'
The mother of one of the survivors of Hodder's abuse said: "You have not won, you have not beaten us.
"You are exactly where you need to be and I hope that you finally accept and acknowledge what you've done."
The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, added: "I taught my daughter stranger danger and the schools teach that as well, but the schools and the education system, the whole of society doesn't focus on what I call the enemy within.
"As a mother it's not always just about new men coming into your life, it's not always about strangers that you don't know… it's about being aware if an inappropriate touch or something doesn't feel right, don't ignore it."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.