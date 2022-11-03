Car crash leaves large hole in side of Plymouth pub
A Plymouth pub has been badly damaged after a car crashed through its wall.
Devon and Cornwall police attended the scene, along with fire and ambulance services, at the Golden Hind pub shortly after 18:00 GMT.
Paramedics treated two casualties, who were in a silver Hyundai, for minor injuries. No arrests were made, police said.
Mannamead Road remains partially closed to motorists as the fire service assess the damage caused to the building.
