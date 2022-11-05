South West arts organisations welcome funding deal
Published
Two North Devon theatres have welcomed £1m in revenue funding from the Arts Council for 2023 to 2026.
The Queens Theatre in Barnstaple and the Landmark Theatre in Ilfracombe have been awarded the money in the latest funding announcement.
Paul Jepson, chief executive of the theatres, said that it was "excellent news".
Newlyn Art Gallery and The Exchange in Penzance, Cornwall, have been awarded £1.1m over the three years to 2026.
Money from the government, as well as from the National Lottery, is used by Arts Council England to support arts and culture across the nation.
As part of Friday's funding announcement, more money was handed out to organisations outside the capital and in outer London boroughs.
Mr Jepson said: "It's excellent news for north Devon.
"The fact that is that north Devon has been unfairly invested in for some time and this funding round addresses that.
"Essentially the Arts Council have done exactly what they said they were going to do."
Newlyn Art Gallery and The Exchange said the funding would "enable us to continue to offer a wide and varied exhibition programme of the highest quality across our two sites, as well as actively supporting the creativity and wellbeing of the wider community".
Miranda Bird, chair of the gallery said she was "delighted that we have secured a further three years support".
She said: "This new funding will allow that work to continue and for the gallery to reach even more people, both in the gallery, and with exciting new off-site programming, making our work relevant to the lives of a much broader cross-section of people."
