Devon villagers aim to raise £500,000 to buy pub
- Published
Villagers are aiming to raise £500,000 to buy and refurbish the pub which closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
The people of Holcombe Rogus in east Devon have been offered the chance to buy shares and reopen the Prince of Wales pub.
The aim is to buy it, do it up and create a cafe and shop in the premises.
Tom Critchley, chair of the committee behind the plan, admitted it was a "tall order", but villagers felt the pub was worth saving.
The owners have given the villagers six months to come up with the money before it goes on the open market.
Mr Critchley told BBC Radio Devon: "Over the last 20 years it had one moment of working well and several others of not so well.
"It closed after lockdown and everyone said 'right lets see what we can do'."
The share offer was announced to about 120 people in the village hall on Friday.
"It's a very tall order and possibly the worst time to try and buy your community pub," said Mr Critchley.
"But it seems pointless to reopen it as it was because that had failed on two or three occasions.
"So we are looking to uplift it."
The village shop closed about two years ago, and a replacement would be part of the refurbishment.
"You don't know how deep people will dip into their pockets," he said.
"The owners say they would like us to buy and we have this opportunity to do something about it."
