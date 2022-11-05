Plymouth: Work starts on multi-million pound civic centre revamp
- Published
A multi-million pound redevelopment of Plymouth Civic Centre has started.
Developer Urban Splash is converting the 15-storey Grade II listed building into 144 apartments with office and commercial space.
Plymouth City Council sold the former administrative centre to Urban Splash in 2016 for areported £1.
The redevelopment, partly paid for with a £10.5m Future High Streets grant from the government, is expected to be completed by 2025.
The aim of the Future High Streets Fund is to "renew and reshape town centres" in a way that "drives growth, improves experience and ensures future sustainability".
Adam Willetts of Urban Splash called it an "ambitious and complex project" which would bring "more living space into the city centre along with more exciting and creative commercial and events space".
Urban Splash was also behind the restoration of the former Royal Navy supplies hub, the Royal William Yard.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.