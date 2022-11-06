Combe Martin: Man seriously injured in main road crash
One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries and two people have been arrested after a single vehicle crash.
Police said they were called to Combe Martin on the A399 in Devon at 01:30 GMT.
One person is being treated at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth and "two local males" had been arrested said Devon and Cornwall Police.
The road is "likely to remain closed for some time", said police.
