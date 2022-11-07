Dartmoor National Park mulls ban on BBQs and dogs without a lead
- Published
A ban on barbecues and a rule forcing dog owners to keep their pets on a lead are among a raft of changes proposed for Dartmoor National Park.
The restrictions are part of a planned overhaul of by-laws to "update and modernise" rules first adopted in 1989.
A ban on the use of drones without permission are among other suggestions.
Dartmoor National Park Authority members will vote on the proposals on Friday.
The restrictions would mean dogs would have to be on a lead between 1 March and 31 July, to protect livestock and ground-nesting birds.
People would be prevented from bringing more than six dogs on the land at once.
The use of barbecues, including disposable ones, would be banned completely to cut the risk of wildfire. The rule would also apply to Chinese lanterns, fireworks and flares.
To address anti-social behaviour, the park wants to ban overnight camping in vehicles in non-regulated areas, prevent parking that obstructs agricultural vehicles and restrict noisy instruments and devices.
Anybody wanting to operate a drone or model aircraft on Dartmoor land would need permission from the authority.
Visitors who do not follow directions of a park ranger face being fined.
Richard Drysdale, Dartmoor's director of conservation and communities, said the changes would help protect the park's "special qualities".
If the draft proposals are approved by members, the authority will begin a consultation process before a final vote takes place next year.
What are the proposed changes?
- Using a barbecue of any kind on Dartmoor is banned
- A dog must been a lead between 1 March and 31 July. Rangers can direct owners to keep unruly pets on a lead at any time
- People cannot use a model aircraft or drone without permission
- No music devices that could create a "reasonable cause for annoyance"
- No overnight camping in vehicles in non-regulated areas
- People who ignore the direction of rangers could be liable for a fine
