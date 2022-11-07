Motorcyclist injured in Crediton crash with parked car
A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash involving a parked car in Devon, police have said.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the 19-year-old man was taken to hospital with leg injuries after the crash on Union Road in Crediton at about 19:20 GMT on Friday.
An air ambulance was among emergency services called to the scene.
The road was closed while police investigated and officers have appealed for witnesses.
