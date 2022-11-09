Plymouth girl, 11, decorates street with poppies in fundraising bid
- Published
An 11-year-old girl has decorated her street with poppies to raise money for charity.
Since 2018, in the lead up to Remembrance, Maisie has transformed Bluebell Street, Plymouth, into what she has called, Poppy Street.
Maisie has been raising money for the Poppy Appeal and the Royal British Legion since she was four years old.
She started to fundraise after her dad was injured and medically discharged from the Army.
Tip Cullen, who served in the Royal Marines for 29 years from 1986 to 2015, said her fundraising was "phenomenal and it's great to see a young person be so passionate about Remembrance".
"Well the 11 November is for me the most important day of the year, more so than any other anniversary of the year.
"It's about family members and generations that have sacrificed so that we have the freedoms that we have today," he added.
Maisie said: "I've decorated my whole street in lamp-post poppies and windmills.
"I am raising money for the legion so all the soldiers are getting what they need to have."
Izy Shaw, south Devon community fundraiser for the Royal British Legion, said: "The work that Maisie has done over the years is just wonderful, and it's great to see someone so young be so passionate about the work of the Royal British Legion.
"Not only is Maisie raising awareness of Remembrance and the importance of wearing your poppy to show the armed forces community that their service and sacrifice will not be forgotten, but her fundraising is also an amazing achievement.
"These vital funds provide lifelong services for current serving personnel, veterans, and their families, so we're incredibly grateful for Maisie's dedication."
