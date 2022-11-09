Plymouth City Council renews commitment to armed forces
A council has renewed its commitment to armed forces personnel, past and present.
Plymouth City Council's pledge comes as it gives backing to a service supporting education, skills and jobs for those connected to the armed forces.
Plymouth has strong military connections particularly with the Royal Navy and Royal Marines.
The Armed Forces Covenant replaces an earlier agreement.
The earlier pledge was an agreement signed by multiple organisations whereas the new Armed Forces Covenant is an individual organisation's commitment, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
It aims to ensure those who serve or who have served in the armed forces, and their families, are treated fairly and means special consideration is appropriate in some cases - especially for those who are injured or bereaved.
More than 70 Plymouth businesses have signed the Covenant and the partnership involves representatives from businesses and services within the council and partner organisations including those in the forces, housing, education and social care departments.
'Employment opportunities'
Plymouth City Council has also announced its involvement in Military Tuesdays, which are hosted by Skills Launchpad Plymouth and provide free support for veterans, serving members of HM Forces and their families.
Supported by the Forces Employment Charity, Military Tuesday sessions will run every Tuesday at Barclays Bank, Armada Way, between 10:00 and 16:00.
Councillor Mark Shayer, deputy leader and chair of the Armed Forces Covenant Partnership, said: "I am very keen to encourage those who are a veteran, in service or a family member to come along to the sessions and get involved with the great opportunities that are available through Military Tuesdays, or even just to have a chat with like-minded people.
"With nearly 100 armed forces signatories from local employers, we know there are lots of connections we can help make in transitions into employment opportunities."
