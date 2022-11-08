Motorcyclist killed in bike club feud in Plymouth, court hears
A van driver killed a motorcyclist when he smashed into him on a main road in a motorbike club feud, a court heard.
Bandidos motorbike club member Benjamin Parry, 42, is accused of hitting David Crawford, 59 and dragging his body for a long distance under his vehicle.
Mr Parry is on trial for murder along with fellow club members Thomas Pawley, 32, and Chad Brading, 36.
Plymouth Crown Court heard the three wanted "to talk to him" about wearing his "club colours" on their patch.
Paul Cavin KC, prosecuting, said Mr Parry, from Devonport, Plymouth, ploughed into Mr Crawford on the St Budeaux slip road onto the A38 on 12 May.
Mr Crawford was a member of the rival Red Chiefs motorbike club. He had been with other club members in Plymouth before driving off alone to return to his home in Ivybridge, Devon.
The court heard it was considered "bad form by a country mile to wear colours on the patch of a rival club".
Mr Cavin said Mr Pawley, from Ivybridge, Devon, and Mr Brading, from Plymouth, were in a black Mercedes car which had gone alongside Mr Crawford on the slip road before he was hit from behind by Mr Parry's speeding van.
Mr Cavin said the three defendants "were working together".
The jury was shown inward and outward dashcam from Parry's works van which showed the collision and grandfather Mr Crawford being thrown up into the air.
His body was then trapped under the van which sped off down the slip road, on to the A38 and only dislodged when Parry turned off at the next exit, the jury heard.
Mr Crawford suffered massive injuries and died at the scene despite the efforts of a passing paramedic and other drivers.
The court heard other motorists first came across the damaged bike and called the police.
The number plate of the van came off and officers went to Mr Parry's home address and arrested him less than two hours later on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
'Massive miscalculation'
He was later arrested on suspicion of murder and did not answer police questions but made a prepared statement.
In it, Mr Parry said: "I did not intend to knock the motorcyclist off his bike. I did not intend to kill him or cause him any injury.
"I only intended to bump the back of his bike. When I realised I had knocked him off the bike I panicked and drove on.
"I did not realise he was still under the van until he fell free of the van as I pulled off the Parkway."
After Mr Parry struck the biker, the Mercedes carrying Mr Pawley and Mr Brading drove off at speed in front of the van.
Mr Cavin said Mr Pawley was the "Road Captain" of the Bandidos chapter and he was later found hiding in the loft of his home with his mobile phone hidden behind a water tank and items of his Bandidos club clothes found shredded.
Mr Brading, "President of the Bandidos", told police the incident had been a "massive miscalculation on Parry's part" and that "no one has ever set out to kill anybody".
Mr Parry, Mr Brading and Mr Pawley all deny murdering Mr Crawford and the trial is due to last up to four weeks.
