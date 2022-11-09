Poppy garland to go on display in Broadwoodwidger
A 30ft (9m) garland containing 500 hand-knitted poppies has been created by 20 Devon village volunteers.
Villagers worked on the community project in Broadwoodwidger, west Devon.
The garland will go on display to the public in the village hall on Saturday, to remember those who lost their lives at war.
The project was started three years ago and some of the poppies were knitted by people at home during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Irene Jordan, co-ordinator of the Poppy Garland Project said: "I always had this vision of doing a mini garland as you see at Cothele - because I've always enjoyed visiting to see that one and I just thought 'I think we could do the same in our hall',".
Gardeners at the National Trust's Cothele in south east Cornwall have built a 60-foot Christmas garland from thousands of flowers grown on the estate, annually since 1956.
Julie Slaughter, another volunteer, said: "I think it looks fabulous, and it just shows what community spirit will do."