Pannier Market in Barnstaple reopens after lead in paint discovery
The Pannier Market in Barnstaple has reopened more than a month after lead was discovered in paint during refurbishment works.
Lead was found in residual waste at the site on 7 October - four days after workers started removing old paint from the roof.
North Devon Council shut the market so the waste could be safely removed.
The market said traders had started moving back in after they were relocated to nearby Green Lanes.
The council had said work to reopen the site took longer than expected "due to the size of the building" and "the complexity of cleaning an area with an open roofing structure".
Air testing also needed to be carried out at the market, the authority said.
