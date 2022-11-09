One person injured in suspected extinguisher explosion in Plymouth
- Published
One person has been injured in a suspected fire extinguisher explosion.
A small cordon has been put in place at New George Street, Plymouth, after police were called at 11:00 GMT.
Devon and Cornwall Police said one person was injured and was being treated by ambulance paramedics.
The force said the explosion was being treated as an "isolated incident" and the Health and Safety Executive had been informed.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.