Step forward for Guernsey's Leale's Yard development

Artist's impression of plans for Leale's YardChannel Islands Co-Operative
The plans relate to the development of Leale's Yard which covers about 7.5 acres

Plans for 338 houses, a multi-storey car park and a supermarket have been recommended for initial approval by planners in Guernsey.

The plans relate to the development of Leale's Yard which covers about 7.5 acres (three hectares).

The £100m project would be the largest single development on the island.

A States of Guernsey planning report published on Wednesday acknowledged "concerns" but recommended outline planning permission be granted.

Channel Islands Co-Operative
The plans include modular housing and a supermarket

Plans include modular housing to be built in a factory in Harrogate, while the supermarket would be run by the Channel Islands Co-operative, which owns the site.

Areas of concern identified included the quality of green space, parking allocation, height and appearance of taller buildings, affordable housing and impacts on ecology and biodiversity, the report said.

But citing "significant economic and social benefits to Guernsey" and acknowledging there was still "considerable work to be done" on the proposal, it recommended outline planning permission be granted subject to conditions.

The proposals and report will go to the Planning and Development Authority before a final decision is made.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics