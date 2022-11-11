Devon care home rated inadequate by Care Quality Commission
- Published
A Devon care home has been told to make urgent improvements after the social care watchdog found many issues.
Forge House Services Limited in Cullompton has been downgraded by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) from "good" to "inadequate".
Inspectors found one resident had an unexplained bruise, another nearly choked on food and there were hygiene concerns.
The home said it was working with the CQC in making improvements.
It provides accommodation and care for up to 11 people with a learning disability and autistic people.
'Closed culture'
The watchdog said the systems in place were not adequate to protect residents from discrimination, harm and abuse.
Inspectors found some people were physically injured and there was no investigation into how one person suffered bruising.
Their report indicated the bruising incident had not been reported, putting the resident at risk of recurring harm.
There were also indications of a "closed culture" within the service, with residents not fully involved in choices about their care and a lack of involvement from other professionals.
Inspectors said there was a lack of specific training for staff in working with autistic people and those with a learning disability.
Staff frequently used restrictive practices and there was a poor application and understanding of the Mental Capacity Act, the watchdog found.
'Further enforcement action'
An examination of infection controls found some parts of the home were not clean - including a step in a communal bathroom that was covered in grime and had rusty toilet handrails.
Debbie Ivanova, CQC's director for people with a learning disability and autistic people, said there were "widespread and significant shortfalls".
"We have told the provider to make urgent improvements to ensure that people are safe, and will monitor the service closely to ensure these are made and fully embedded," she said.
"We will not hesitate to take further enforcement action to drive the improvements needed."
Joseph Courtney, the care home's registered manager, said: "We're working closely with the provider to make the recommended improvements in the Care Quality Commission report."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk