Eel found on Plymouth doorstep rescued by RSPCA
An eel was rescued by an animal charity after a homeowner found it on their doorstep in Plymouth.
The homeowner, who made the discovery on Tuesday, had placed the eel in a child's paddling pool.
RSPCA inspector Sarah Morris said: "This was not your usual type of animal rescue call.
"In 24 years of being an inspector, I've never had a call about an eel out of water!" She initially thought, from the location, it had to be a slow worm.
"But from speaking to the caller it became clear it really was an eel," Ms Morris added.
The eel was later placed in a small fish tank before being taken to the nearest estuary and released.
Ms Morris said: "How it got there is a mystery, but the most likely reason would have been that it was dropped there by a heron or other such bird."
