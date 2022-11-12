Free Devon sports sessions offered to Ukrainian refugees
Free sports sessions after being offered at a leisure centres in Mid Devon to Ukrainian refugee families.
There have been two drop-in sessions for those who fled from the war in Ukraine, with another set to take place later in the month.
Families can take part in a variety of sports and free second-hand fitness clothing and equipment is also available.
Councillor Dennis Knowles said it has provided a "support network".
The cabinet member for community wellbeing said he hoped it would bring "much needed support to refugee and asylum seeker communities with the aim of looking after people's wellbeing."
Refugee Artem, who took up fencing during his session, said: "It's really good for Ukrainians to learn English culture.
"It helps to develop our skills as well."
The next session will take place on 19 November from 10:00 to 12:00 BST at Culm Valley Sports Centre in Cullompton.