Kate Bushell: Family's plea to solve 25-year-old murder case
- Published
Police have launched a renewed appeal for information to find the killer of a schoolgirl who was murdered 25 years ago.
Kate Bushell was killed on 15 November 1997 as she walked her neighbour's dog near her home in Exwick, Devon.
The 14-year-old died from a knife wound and her body was found in a field off Exwick Lane by her father.
Her older brother Tim Bushell said he hoped police can "apprehend her killer and achieve justice for Kate".
He said: "There isn't a day that goes past where my family and I don't think of her, what life would be like if she hadn't been taken from us, what she would have achieved, and all the family milestones that we have been unable to include her in.
"Over the past 25 years thousands of inquiries have been undertaken by the police.
"They have information that needs clarification, but we are still waiting for the key breakthrough."
He said he would "implore" anyone to share information with Devon and Cornwall Police.
A reward of £20,000 has also been offered by Crimestoppers for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the offender.
Det Insp Rob Back, senior investigating officer from the Force Major Crime Investigation Team, said they had "never forgotten Kate".
"We appreciate that 25 years is a long time but someone must know what happened that day," he said.
"For whatever reason they have not come forward but it is not too late to do so now.
"My hope in making this renewed appeal is to ask once again for that vital piece of evidence we need to trace the killer and bring much-needed closure for Kate's family."
The death of the St Thomas High School pupil prompted one of the largest and longest running unsolved murder inquiries launched by Devon and Cornwall Police.
More than 160 detectives and staff were initially deployed to the case in 1997, with more than 5,000 house-to-house interviews conducted and more than 5,000 DNA samples taken from individuals in the Exwick and Exeter area.
Three suspects have been interviewed and released without charge.
An investigative review in 2017, alongside a 20th anniversary public appeal, generated 204 calls and messages into the incident room, identifying 10 new lines of inquiry.
Detectives remain convinced the offender has a local connection due to the location of the crime scene, an isolated rural spot mainly used as a cut-through and by local dog walkers.
Det Insp Back said: "Maybe someone had suspicions about someone in their life back then and has been protecting them out of misplaced loyalty. It is now time for those allegiances to change."
Information can be reported through Devon and Cornwall Police's Major Incident Public Portal, or through Crimestoppers anonymously.
