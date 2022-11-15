Anger over long road closure planned for Torbay
Residents in Torbay have expressed anger over plans to close the main road in and out of Brixham for four months.
Torbay Council said it received a request from Persimmon Homes to close Brixham Road from January 2023.
The company said the closure was necessary to build homes, a primary school and a pub as part of the Inglewood development.
A consultation over the proposals ends this week.
More than 1,000 people have responded to the consultation with many concerned there will be gridlock.
One resident wrote in the comments section: "I feel that this closure will shut us down and may be the nail in the coffin for many businesses."
Another added: "This has all the makings of a financial disaster for Brixham."
The council said it was currently in discussions with the developer to find the best solution for residents and businesses and to agree how the works could be carried out with the least amount of disruption possible.
Persimmon Homes said highway improvement works along Brixham Road were required to improve traffic flow and access to the new Inglewood site.
The developers plan to close Brixham Road on 3 January until 12 May, with plans to open the road for two weeks during the Easter holidays.
The planned diversion will be along Goodrington Road and Dartmouth Road.
The Department of Levelling Up, Communities and Housing said it could not comment on the specific case but in a statement a spokesperson said decisions about homes should be driven locally.
"Our Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill will put power back in the hands of communities and local leaders, simplify the planning system and end outdated practices that slow down regeneration. We will set out more detail in due course."
