Armada Way revamp: Row over Plymouth city centre tree felling plans
Councillors are being urged to reconsider proposals to cut down and replace more than 100 trees in Plymouth city centre.
Save the Trees of Armada Way (STRAW) say the council wants to cut down 136 out of 153 trees and replace them with 164 new ones, at a cost of £12.7m.
It said it wanted the plans to be looked at again so "as many healthy trees can be kept as possible."
The council said only 22% were suitable for long-term retention.
But Alison White, who started the campaign group, said many people were "shocked and outraged".
She added: "We would really like the council to pause the felling of the trees so there can be a review of the plans.
"We are not against the development, we welcome investment in Plymouth, but we would really like the plans to be looked at so as many healthy trees can be kept as possible."
Councillor Jonathan Drean, cabinet member for transport at Plymouth City Council, said: "This is one of the most significant investments in public space in the country at the moment.
"We are doing it because we want to transform our city centre and make it more attractive to visitors, business and to investors."
The public was first consulted on the plans in 2018, and an event was held for six hours in September where people could also comment on the plans.
Labour group leader councillor Tudor Evans said "like the vast majority of Plymothians", he did not get to see the plans due to the short time they were available.
