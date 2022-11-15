Near miss after boy gets stuck on Toffles level crossing
A train's emergency brake was used to avoid hitting a boy who got his foot stuck on a level crossing in Devon, Network Rail has said.
A member of the public freed the boy's foot so he could move out of the way.
The rail operator said it was an "alarming" example of a number of incidents involving children at the foot crossing at Toffles, near Topsham, in recent weeks.
There have been seven near misses reported at the crossing this year.
As part of a new safety campaign, staff will be posted at the site and a set of gates are due to be installed at a later date.
A visit to the local school to help raise awareness among pupils is also planned.
'Dangerous place'
Alison Kramer, Network Rail's community safety manager, urged people to stay alert when crossing rail lines.
"The railway is a very dangerous place and level crossings are not playgrounds," she said.
"The irresponsible behaviour of these two young boys and of other children deliberately misusing this level crossing is really disappointing when we work so hard to educate parents and young people on how to behave safely when near the railway."
The British Transport Police, which has visited the parents of the two boys, said misuse of level crossings could have "disastrous consequences".
"Unfortunately, we see hundreds of people taking risks on and around the railway every year," Insp Rebecca Warren said.
"Have a little patience and wait until it's safe to cross - it really isn't worth risking yours and others' lives to save a few minutes."
