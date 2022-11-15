Gig rowing boat in Sidmouth blown across road in storm
A gig rowing boat was blown across a road in high winds in the early hours of Tuesday.
The Sidmouth Gig Club training boat in south Devon was stored by the sea wall.
Lynne Rattue, from the gig club, said the wind had got under the tarpaulin protecting the boat and pushed the boat "right across" the Esplanade.
She was alerted to the situation at about 07:45 GMT and managed to move the boat with help from her son's workmates at Sidmouth Scaffolding.
The boat has now been moved to its winter home in the Sidmouth Watersports Hub yard.
Ms Rattue said there was only minor damage to the boat and the tarpaulin.
