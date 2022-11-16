Cardboard tree on display in Barnstaple library
A 5m (16ft) tree made from sustainable scrap cardboard has been installed in a library.
The Reading Tree has been created by Exeter-based artist James Lake and is on display at Barnstaple Library.
Mr Lake worked on the tree for six weeks in Exeter, with help from members of the public and primary school children.
Lisa d'Alberti, senior supervisor at Barnstaple Library, said the tree was "looking magnificent".
She said: "This has been a really unusual and rewarding project for everyone watching it take shape.
"The tree is looking magnificent and will be a wonderful place under which to sit, read, or simply enjoy being for a while.
"The tree's branches and leaves will change with the seasons, and that will also reflect an ever-changing variety of individuals and community groups who use the library and its wealth of resources."
Mr Lake said: "I like using cardboard as a sculptural material due to its immediacy, ease of availability, reasonable cost and low environmental impact.
"I want to make sculpture accessible and blur the boundary between high art and low art for all audiences. I believe in art for all - art beyond race, gender, age, wealth, ability and disability."
