Woman arrested after man hit by car in Plymouth
A man has suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car in Plymouth.
The crash happened on Mannamead Road along Mutley Plain at about 12:40 GMT, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Paramedics took the male pedestrian, who is believed to be in his 70s, to Derriford Hospital.
A 26-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of a number of driving offences and remained in police custody, the force said.
Road closures in the area were lifted at about 07:00 GMT.
Officers appealed for anyone with information about the crash to get in touch.
