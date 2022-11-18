Referendum result supports Tiverton Neighbourhood Plan
- Published
Nearly 85% of voters in a Devon referendum have supported plans to make sure a council takes a parish's views into account on planning issues.
The Tiverton Neighbourhood Plan vote meant Mid Devon District Council had to consider the plan's recommendations on developments, organisers said.
The plan had been subject to "extensive community consultations" by Tiverton Town Council, Mid Devon Council said.
The plan is due to be formally adopted at a council meeting on 14 December.
The referendum asked: "Do you want Mid Devon District Council to use the neighbourhood plan for Tiverton to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?"
Of 2,049 votes cast, 84.5% of people who took part in the poll on Thursday - 1,735 voters - said yes, the council said.
The area has an electorate of nearly 16,700.
Mid Devon Council said the neighbourhood plan now formed "part of the statutory development plan for the Tiverton area, alongside the Mid Devon Local Plan and the Devon waste and minerals plans".
It added: "It carries full weight for guiding planning applications submitted to the council for determination and the decisions made on these."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.