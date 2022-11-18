Exeter Cathedral begins major building project
- Published
Work is set to begin on what Exeter Cathedral says is the most significant building project it has carried out in 135 years.
A new cloister gallery is being built, replacing the original medieval cloisters demolished in 1657.
The first phase of the project will also recreate a covered walkway between the cathedral and its chapter house.
The Dean said the project would help to "preserve this precious piece of Devon heritage for future generations".
The Very Revd Jonathan Greener said: "We also need to ensure that it continues to inspire and meet the needs of all the people of Devon for the 21st Century."
It will be the first major construction to be added to the cathedral since the Pearson building was completed in the late 19th Century.
The most recent additions prior to the Pearson building are the cathedral's Speke and Oldham chapels, built 500 years ago.
New toilet facilities in the cloister garden with improved accessibility will also be installed as part of the project.
The Revd Canon Chris Palmer, Exeter Cathedral's Canon Treasurer, said: "We know we are going to have to live with inconvenience for a while, but we are really looking forward to the day when our new facilities greatly improve the experience of all our visitors and worshippers."
Further phases of the project would see about half of the Grade I listed heritage site conserved and refurbished.
Works include conservation of the cathedral's 50 medieval misericords, a more sustainable heating system and a new shop.
The work is being funded by Exeter Cathedral's 2020s Development Appeal which aims to raise a further £3.4m to reach its £10 million target.
