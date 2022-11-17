Critically endangered orangutan baby on view at Paignton Zoo
- Published
A "critically endangered" orangutan born at a zoo in October has gone on view to the public.
It is the first time the baby has been visible to visitors since being born on 24 October at Paignton zoo, in Devon.
Zookeepers said the mother and baby were both "doing well" and they had kept the pair off-show whilst they "settle in and bond".
Both can now be seen in the zoo's ape house, along with the other two orangutans living there.
The baby was born to mother Chinta, a 32-year-old Bornean orangutan, and father Wousan who is 14 years old.
Clare Rugg, head of conservation services, said: "Mum and baby are doing well and we are delighted that visitors will now be able to see them in their enclosure."
The zoo said Bornean orangutans were critically endangered in the wild, making this birth "even more special".
A spokesperson said it was involved in a European breeding programme for the species to help boost the population.
They said they also wanted to highlight the importance of buying sustainable palm oil, as the main threat to orangutans was the loss of habitat due to unsustainable palm oil production, illegal logging and agriculture.
