Witness appeal for Mercedes car after Barnstaple sex assaults
Police have renewed an appeal for witnesses and information after two women were sexually assaulted.
The attacks took place in the Bear Street area of Barnstaple, Devon, in September and October.
Devon and Cornwall Police's Major Crime Investigation Team said it was keeping an open mind on whether the incidents were linked.
Officers have asked for help finding the owner or driver of a dark-coloured Mercedes-Benz E-Class estate.
The first attack took place in the Gorwell Estate area between 03:15 and 03:40 BST on Sunday 25 September, and the second on the corner of Derby Road and Beaufort Walk between 02:30 and 03:15 on Sunday 2 October.
Det Insp Rob Back, from the major crime team, told BBC Spotlight it was "really important" to find the vehicle, spotted on CCTV "in and around significant times for both incidents".
He said he was appealing for the owner or driver to come forward because "it's really key for me to speak with them and understand why they were there".
Police have increased patrols in the town after the assaults.
Andrew Wills, Sector Inspector for Barnstaple, said: "These attacks have understandably caused significant concern in the local community, and women should be able to go out at night without feeling unsafe or at risk.
"I want to reassure you that we are doing everything we can to make sure Barnstaple is a safe place, which everyone can enjoy without fear of violence or intimidation."
He said: "We have plain clothed and uniformed patrols in and around the town's nightspots, and in areas where people have reported feeling unsafe.
"Please report anything suspicious to the police and feel confident to report behaviour that has made you feel uncomfortable in bars and clubs to venue staff."
