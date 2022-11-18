Car crushed in Exeter street by fallen tree

Car crushed by tree in ExeterAPEX
No-one was injured when the tree fell, but the car was damaged

A car has been crushed by a tree after it came down in Exeter.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the tree fell in Longbrook Street just before 07:45 GMT.

Officers said there were no reported injuries after the incident which saw the white Volkswagen Polo damaged, but that the tree did leave the road blocked.

The scene was in the hands of highways staff to carry out clear-up work, they added.

The tree blocked Longbrook Street after it fell
Highways workers were called in to carry out clear-up work

