Plymouth sex assault on girl: Police release image of man
- Published
Police have released a computer-generated image of a man they wish to speak to after a sexual assault on a 12-year-old girl in Plymouth.
The attack happened near Crownhill Road at about 17:00 GMT on 30 October, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Officers said the suspect made sexually aggressive comments before attempting to grab the girl by her shoulder.
Det Con Nat Elliott-Smith said police wanted to identify the man seen in the above picture.
"The suspect made inappropriate and sexually aggressive comments to the girl and then attempted to grab her by the shoulder," she said.
"She managed to run away and whilst shaken up, she is thankfully unharmed.
"The victim immediately called her parents who then called the police."
Anyone with information was encouraged to contact police.
