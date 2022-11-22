Rail disruption to continue after Honiton landslip
- Published
Rail cancellations caused by a landslip and floods are due to continue throughout Tuesday.
The line in Devon between Axminster and Exeter St Davids has been closed since Monday due to debris covering the tracks at Honiton.
Network Rail said teams were still on the ground clearing it away on Tuesday amid continuing delays and cancellations.
It means services are only running between London Waterloo and Axminster.
A Network Rail spokeswoman apologised to passengers.
A South Western Railway (SWR) spokesman said they had a "reasonable level of confidence" that the west of England line would reopen by 14:00 GMT.
But he said delays were likely to continue throughout the day due to an "emergency speed limit" through the affected section.
SWR said that, "due to difficulties in sourcing replacement transport", customers were "authorised to book their own taxi between Axminster and Exeter" and claim back the expense.
It said tickets would be accepted on alternative routes, including:
- GWR between London Paddington and Exeter St Davids
- GWR between Reading and Basingstoke
- GWR between Salisbury and Westbury
A Network Rail spokeswoman said engineers were "in the process of removing the material that is blocking the line" and hoped to complete work by "late afternoon".
She added: "We apologise to customers for the disruption and will continue to provide updates as soon as possible."
On Monday, Mark Killick, from Network Rail, said the landslip underscored the need for recent stabilisation works.
"We're delivering a scheme to stabilise the embankment but that work is ongoing," he said.
"We've been carrying out work right along the line to prevent this sort of thing, but there is still work to be done."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.