Devon and Cornwall police receive nearly 100 knives in amnesty
- Published
Nearly 100 knives were surrendered to police in Devon and Cornwall during a one-week amnesty.
The weapons were handed in as part of Operation Sceptre, a national initiative aimed at tackling knife crime, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Police set up disposal bins, carried out stop and searches and visited schools as part of the operation.
A total of 98 knives were surrendered and four were seized across the two counties between 14 and 20 November.
There were six arrests - two for knife offences, and four for other offences.
Det Sup Scott Bradley said: "You can see from our results that we take knife crime very seriously and remain proactive in both educating the public and removing knives from the streets."
Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez said she was concerned by recent rises in violence.
She added: "I am particularly concerned about violence among younger people who may not fully understand the implications of carrying a knife."