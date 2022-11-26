Fifteen affordable homes for Exeter brownfield site
- Published
Fifteen affordable modular homes will be built on a brownfield site in Exeter.
The government has awarded £293,391 from the Brownfield Land Release Fund to pay for the work in Lower Wear Road.
The project will use the Prisoners Building Homes programme, working with Exeter Prison offenders, to construct the modular homes.
Councillor Barbara Denning, who is responsible for council housing, said she was "delighted" with the funding.
She added it would "help deliver much needed affordable housing in the city".
The council said the Lower Wear Road scheme was one of a number of sites it was investigating for the "delivery of new build, low energy, council housing".
It added it aimed to deliver 500 new council housing homes by 2030.
The funding is a share of £35.9m awarded to English councils to allow the release of council brownfield land for housing.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.