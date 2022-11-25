Sir Gary Streeter will not stand in next general election
- Published
The MP for South West Devon has announced he will not be standing at the next general election.
Sir Gary Streeter has held the seat since 1997, and was previously the MP of Plymouth Sutton for five years.
He said he had "thoroughly enjoyed" his time but would not be seeking re-election.
The MP added he had " great confidence that under Rishi Sunak's leadership our country will recover strongly from recent challenges."
In 2018 he was awarded a knighthood in the New Year Honours list.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.