Police appeal after body of man found in Sidmouth
- Published
Police have appealed for public assistance to help identify the body of a man found in Sidmouth.
The man's body was found on rocks at The Esplanade at about 14:20 GMT on Thursday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The circumstances surrounding his death are not being treated as suspicious at this time, officers said.
Detectives need help identifying the man so his next of kin can be informed.
Police released the following description: "He is white, possibly in his early 70s, of average build, with short grey hair, and approximately 5ft 10in tall.
"He was wearing a short-sleeved shirt, which is white with a blue check, black trousers with a brown belt, and black socks.
"The man was not wearing any shoes or a jacket and had no personal belongings or jewellery with him."
Officers have eliminated known local missing people from their inquiries.
Det Insp Andy Hingston added: "We would ask whether any hotels or care homes are aware of anyone who has not returned, or anyone who thinks they know who he is to contact us."