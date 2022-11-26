Man hit by car in Plymouth suffers life-threatening injuries
- Published
A man has been left with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car in Plymouth.
The crash happened at about 02:40 GMT on Union Street outside The Pavilions, said Devon and Cornwall Police.
A 31-year-old man was taken to Derriford Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said a 41-year-old man who was driving a Chevrolet Cruz was uninjured. The road was closed to allow for a crash investigation.
Anyone with information was encouraged to contact police.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.