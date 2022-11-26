Man hit by car in Plymouth suffers life-threatening injuries

Crash in Plymouth
A man was hit by a car on Union Street

A man has been left with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car in Plymouth.

The crash happened at about 02:40 GMT on Union Street outside The Pavilions, said Devon and Cornwall Police.

A 31-year-old man was taken to Derriford Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said a 41-year-old man who was driving a Chevrolet Cruz was uninjured. The road was closed to allow for a crash investigation.

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact police.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics