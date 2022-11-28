Torquay girls' school evacuated due to chemical spill

Torquay Girls' Grammar School was evacuated following the spill
Three fire crews attended and breathing apparatus was used so the chemical spill could be investigated

Torquay Girls' Grammar School had to be evacuated following a chemical spill, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed.

Three fire crews were sent to the school at about 10:45 GMT on Monday.

The fire service said the spill was in a storage cupboard and no injuries had been reported - fire crews left after ensuring the site was secure and safe.

The school, on Shiphay Lane, is a selective grammar for girls between the ages of 11 and 18.

