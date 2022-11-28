Gnomes head to Totnes to spread Christmas cheer
The population of Totnes will be boosted throughout December with the arrival of more than 40 Christmas gnomes.
The festive additions are a community collaboration between children in the town and the local library Knit and Natter group.
The children will be making the gnomes using hats knitted by the group.
They will be on display in shop and business windows in Totnes over the festive period.
Children will be creating their gnomes at the free Christmas light switch on event on Tuesday.
Organisers said they hoped the gnomes would "bring a little extra free festive joy to visitors and encourage them to explore our town".
