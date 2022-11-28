Nine treated for injuries after serious collision
Two people were left with potentially life-threatening injuries and seven others needed medical treatment after a collision on Saturday, police have said.
Devon and Cornwall Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash on the A30 near Honiton.
It happened at about 14:25 GMT and four of those injured were taken to hospital.
One driver in his 60s and his passenger, a woman in her 90s, remain in hospital with injuries described as potentially life-threatening.