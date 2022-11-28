Police identify man's body found in Sidmouth
- Published
Police investigating the death of a man whose body was found in Devon have identified him.
The body of the man, in his 80s, was found on rocks at The Esplanade, Sidmouth, at about 14:20 GMT on Thursday last week.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the man's next of kin had been found and informed.
Officers added: "His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner."
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.