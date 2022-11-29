Cost of living: Warm spaces open to public across North Devon
- Published
The first council-funded "warm spaces" have opened their doors in North Devon this week for residents struggling with the cost of heating their homes.
The initiative is part of a range of measures being brought in by North Devon Council.
There are so far four venues across North Devon that have been awarded part of the Community Warm Spaces fund.
Each venue is offering its warm space to the community free of charge - with some offering warm food and drinks.
Councillor David Worden, North Devon Council leader, said it was "saddening" to think schemes like warm spaces were necessary.
He said: "Everyone should be able to stay warm in their own home but unfortunately, the cost of living crisis means the creation of council-supported warm spaces had to be part of our action plan.
"As a district council, we are determined to do what we can to help people through the winter and I would encourage residents to visit the council's cost-of-living support page. This page includes information and support from the council and other organisations as well as their dedicated 'warm spaces' webpage.
"Our next priority is to encourage more organisations and businesses to come forward, so we can ensure a range of provisions throughout our district.
"I would like to say a big thank you to those who have already stepped up and offered their support for our community."
North Devon Council's website has details of the venues, opening times and what is on offering including food and drink.