People left without water in Dartmouth, Devon

People in Dartmouth have been left with no water supply, a water company confirmed.

South West Water said it would "urgently investigate the cause of this disruption" affecting its customers.

The company said it was supplying vulnerable customers with bottled water and providing regular updates.

In a social media post, it said it was looking into the "possibility of providing an alternative supply of water" in the interim.

