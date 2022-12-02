Brixham banking: New face-to-face hub opens in town
- Published
A new banking hub in Brixham has formally opened its doors to the public.
Brixham lost its last bank branch in September 2021.
The new hub allows customers of all major banks and building societies to carry out regular cash transactions.
Axminster is also due to get a hub while pilots will take place in Ilfracombe and Plympton to provide basic banking services in places like libraries or community centres.
As the BBC previously reported, a third of residents in the town are over 65 and often needed to travel for basic banking services as the local post office can struggle to cope with demand.
Debbie Fisher, who owns Buccaneer Boutique in Brixham, said she liked to do "face-to-face" banking and she welcomed the hub.
She said: "I think it will work really well and I think people are glad that it's there.
"The fact that they've got certain banks for certain days, people will get used to that and they will use it.
"I've popped by on a couple of occasions and it's been quite busy in there."
Ms Fisher said she had previously been travelling to Paignton before starting work to do her regular banking.
'Really useful service'
Conservative MP for Totnes Anthony Mangnall said he would be making the most of the service himself.
"I'll certainly use it... because I think it's a really useful service, and I want to see a friendly face behind a counter and talk to them," he said.
Mr Mangnall said he wanted to make sure High Streets didn't lose their financial services.
"This is the second part of the pilot scheme," he added.
"If this is successful it's going to be rolled out further and I want to make sure that not a single one of our High Streets loses its financial services and we've got good banking facilities for all people."