Derriford Hospital garden opens to ICU patients
A Plymouth hospital has opened an intensive care unit (ICU) secret garden for its patients.
University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust (UHP) installed the garden to allow Derriford Hospital patients to "breath fresh air" in the company of visitors.
The NHS said experiencing clean air and natural light would improve the health of the 3,000 patients and 6,000 visitors it sees each year.
Sister Kate Tantam said it would provide a non-clinical environment.
The ICU specialist said: "These outdoor ICU beds will play a critical role in supporting ICU patients in a secure manner as well as end-of-life patients too.
"This garden is set to make a real difference to patients and their loved ones as well as colleagues for years to come."
The area includes custom benches, screens and raised flower beds and an array of trees and plants.
A garden room has also been created with skylights, floor-to-ceiling glass and bi-fold doors for patients unable to go outside.
BBC gardening presenter and garden designer Mark Lane created the space to be "fully inclusive and accessible for all".
