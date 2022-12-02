Cocaine smuggler to pay back £1 for £160m plot
A man who tried to smuggle £160m of cocaine into the UK has been ordered to pay back £1 by Plymouth Crown Court.
Andrew Cole, 33, was sentenced to 18 years in prison after he was intercepted on a luxury yacht with the cargo of cocaine in September 2021.
The judge found Mr Cole to have no meaningful assets and ordered him to pay the nominal £1 within three months or serve one more day in prison.
A Serious Crime Prevention order was put in place to protect the public.
Cole, of Stockton-on-Tees, admitted arranging the carriage of controlled goods and was jailed by Judge Peter Johnson at Exeter Crown Court at an earlier hearing.
The judge said the drugs would have caused "untold misery" if they had reached the UK.
"The profits are substantial and so are the punishments..." he said.
"This was a massive operation, one of the largest this court has ever seen."
