Water shortages continue for Devon households
Some 500 households in Stoke Fleming and parts of Dartmouth are facing issues with their water supply.
South West Water confirmed it was trying to isolate a leak which was discovered on Thursday morning with engineers trying to divert supplies.
Stoke Fleming primary school closed on Friday due to students being unable to use the toilets.
The company said it was working to restore supplies while delivering bottled water to vulnerable customers.
Maria Benge, from Stoke Fleming, questioned how much longer households would be without running water.
She said: "Not to be able to flush the loo I think is the biggest concern I've got and obviously we can use wipes and things to clean the dishes.
"The other concern is how long is it going to go on for."
Mrs Benge's husband Bryan said the shortage was causing safety concerns.
"The thing that really strikes me as a health and safety concern is if there was a fire, how would the fire brigade get here and be able to use any water because there isn't any?" he said.
Jeremy Wilson, who lives in Dartmouth, said supplying people with water from the primary school was unsustainable.
He said: "We are in a scattered area and to ask people to go to Stoke Fleming primary school for bottled water - which is two miles on the far side of Stoke Fleming if you're living in Dartmouth - is quite ridiculous."
South West Water said on its social media account that it had made "some alterations to the network... that should have restored supplies" in Dartmouth.
It said it put a team on site throughout Thursday night to investigate the issue.
It added that work was ongoing to return water supplies to homes in Stoke Fleming.
